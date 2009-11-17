K&L Gates Asks: How Self-Absorbed Must You Be To Come To Work With Swine Flu?

It’s been a tough few months for associates, who generally prefer to avoid being verbally spanked via firm-wide email.



Last month, all Quinn Emanuel associates got a lesson about checking their email due to an early Blackberry-free evening enjoyed by one young attorney. (We imagine the associate did not enjoy the resulting email from Bill Urquhart at all all.)

And now, Above The Law has shared a scathing email from K&L Gates chairman and global managing partner Peter Kalis, sent to all personnel on Friday after an employee came to work with H1N1 symptoms.

Kalis calls the employee’s — who ATL says is an associate — “level of self-absorption and obliviousness…difficult to fathom.”

Ouch. The email (ATL has a screengrab) said the employee spent the day in conference room meetings with other employees, including a pregnant woman. And one of those employees was later diagnosed with H1N1.

Obviously, that is really unfortunate.

But we cannot help but feel a little sorry for the associate, too. Associates are made to feel as if their work trumps everything and, while he or she should not have come in, we doubt anyone who feels like they have the flu was just dying to come in to work.

No matter what, an email from the managing partner, sent to the whole firm, that basically calls you out for (potentially) negligently infecting a pregnant woman with swine flu probably feels even worse when you have it yourself.

