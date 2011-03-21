KKR's 29-Year-Old Treasurer And Head Of IR Is Leaving To Join A $22 Billion Fund Of Funds

Photo: WSJ

KKR’s head of investor relations, Jonathan Levin, is leaving the private equity giant, Bloomberg reports.Levin, who is also the company’s treasurer, has been with KKR less than two years. Now he’s jumping ship to the hedge fund world.



His new job is in his native Chicago, with $22 billion fund of funds Grosvenor Capital Management. He’ll be in charge of business development, strategy, and new products at the firm.

According to Bloomberg, he’ll depart this quarter.

Meanwhile, at KKR, his role, which involves both managing the balance sheet and communicating with investors — will reportedly be split between two people. At KKR, Levin “worked closely with Scott Nuttall, head of global capital, and William Janetschek, KKR’s chief financial officer.”

Levin is only 29. He must be a star. And we’re obviously not the only ones who noticed that he seems pretty young to be in such a position of responsibility at one of the world’s largest private equity firms. In a WSJ story, “asked if Levin had had limited experience because of his age, [the KKR spokesman] said, ‘It’s less about age and more about his ability to successfully interact with investors.'”

So he must be a bit of a charmer.

Before he joined the private equity firm in 2004, he was with Bear Stearns. He’s a Harvard grad.

