KKR Takes First Stake In Vietnamese Company

Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) has paid $159 mn for a 10 per cent stake in one of Vietnam’s biggest food companies in the largest private equity transaction in Vietnam’s history.



Masan Consumer Corporation is Vietnam’s largest producer of fish sauce and a major manufacturer of products such as chilli sauce and instant noodles. KKR valued Mason at $1.6 bn, and reports in the New York Times indicate that the company is raising capital ‘as it seeks to expand into other sectors, like beverages’.

As part of the buyout deal, which is KKR’s first in Vietnam, the firm will not get involved in the day-to-day dealings at Masan, but it will appoint one director to the company’s board.

Source: DealBook

