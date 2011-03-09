KKR Just Tapped This Goldman Prop Trading Superstar To Run Its Real Estate Business

Photo: Brown University

Ralph Rosenberg, ex-Goldman Sachs and Eton Park partner has just been made the chief of global real- estate investing at KKR.According to Bloomberg, Rosenberg “will pursue property investments for KKR’s equity, debt and special situations funds.”



Rosenberg left Goldman in 2006 and lauched his own real etsate hedge fund, R6 Capital Management.

R6’s assets were then acquired by Eton Park — the massive hedge fund founded by another former Goldman man, Eric Mindich, and Rosenberg joined too.

This is all part of KKR’s plan to build up their property portfolio to diversify holdings that are very heavy on fees earned from leverage buyouts.

Rosenberg is credited with co-founding Goldman Sachs’ prop trading money-machine, the Global Special Situations Group, which he ran from November 2003 to the beginning of 2006. He became a partner and managing director in 1998.

Before Special situations, he co-headed the firm’s Real Estate Principal Investment Area, during which he “oversaw the investment and management of over $50 billion dollars of transactions worldwide.”

He earned a B.A. from Brown and an M.B.A. from Stanford.

