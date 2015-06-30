'Barbarian' buyout baron Henry Kravis is already having a very bad week

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Buyout baron Henry Kravis’ private equity firm hasn’t outpaced competitors post-crisis as it once did.

As early as Monday morning, and it was already been a long week for private equity firm KKR.

The day started with the bad news that US Foods’ $US3.5 billion deal to sell to food distributor Sysco was squashed.

KKR and another private equity firm had owned the company since 2007 and were expecting to complete their deal since 2013.

Later Monday morning the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that KKR would spend nearly $US30 million to settle charges that the private equity firm inappropriately pushed expenses to limited partners that the firm itself should have paid.

But that’s not the only headache for Henry Kravis. The private equity firm that bears his name was once the most feared LBO firm on Wall Street, especially in the “Barbarians at the Gate” days that had buyout barons like Kravis doing hostile deals left-and-right.

Here are a few of the struggles his firm has faced in recent years.

KKR’s biggest LBO went bust and it was a huge loss for the firm. The 2006 fund that KKR used to dive into mega-deals like the since-bankrupt TXU has underperformed other investments the private equity firm has made.

