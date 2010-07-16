Look Who's Making Millions Off KKR's IPO Today

KKR major shareholders

Photo: Bloomberg

After three years of waiting, today is KKR’s IPO day.The credit crunch stuffed up those plans so the firm was forced to list in Amsterdam instead. Now the stock is being pulled from the Amsterdam exchange, and will be NYSE only.



So now that KKR has finally debuted, who’s raking it in?

We used Bloomberg data to see who are the major shareholders in the firm (by the amount of shares held by the investor), then we multiplied that number by the estimated IPO share price of $9.44 to see the value of their current holdings.

