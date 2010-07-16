Look Who's Making Millions Off KKR's IPO Today

Photo: Bloomberg
After three years of waiting, today is KKR’s IPO day.The credit crunch stuffed up those plans so the firm was forced to list in Amsterdam instead. Now the stock is being pulled from the Amsterdam exchange, and will be NYSE only.
So now that KKR has finally debuted, who’s raking it in?
We used Bloomberg data to see who are the major shareholders in the firm (by the amount of shares held by the investor), then we multiplied that number by the estimated IPO share price of $9.44 to see the value of their current holdings.
Who are they: George R. Roberts and Henry Kravis (KKR Management LLC) are KKR's senior principals and the majority shareholders. Their firm owns $54.7 billion in assets.
Number of shares owned by KKR: 478,105,194
Value of shares at estimated IPO value ($9.44): $4.5 billion
Number of shares owned by Henry Kravis: 87 million
Value of shares at estimated IPO value ($9.44): $812.3 million
Number of shares owned by Jerome Kohlberg Jr.: 87 million
Value of shares at estimated IPO value ($9.44): $812.3 million
Currently trading at $10.50
Who is he: John Rogers is Chairman, President and CEO of Westchester Capital Investments, which has over $3 billion AUM.
Number of shares owned by Westchester Capital Investments: 1,601,034
Value of shares at estimated IPO value ($9.44): $15,113,762
Currently trading at $10.50
Who is he: Samuel Lieber is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Adviser, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC, and CEO of its parent, Alpine Woods Investments.
Number of shares owned by Alpine Woods Investments: 1,193,094
Value of shares at estimated IPO value ($9.44): $11,262,807
Currently trading at $10.50
Who is he: Mario Gabelli is the founder, chairman, and CEO of GAMCO, which has $30 billion assets under management. Insiders estimate that his net worth is at least $1 billion.
Number of shares owned by GAMCO: 880,915
Value of shares at estimated IPO value ($9.44): $8,315,837
Currently trading at $10.50
Who he is: Friedrich von Metzler is the head of Metzler Asset Management (the AM unit of one of Germany's oldest and still family-owned merchant banks. Friedrich represents the 11th generation and 336th year of his family's ownership of Metzler)
Number of shares owned by Metzler Asset Management: 400,000
Value of shares at estimated IPO value ($9.44): $3,776,000
Currently trading at $10.50
Image: Hamburger Morgenpost
Who he is: Chuck M. Royce is President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Royce & Associates, LLC and has been President of The Royce Funds since 1972. Royce Funds have $32 billion AUM as of March this year.
Number of shares owned by Royce & Associates: 230,200
Value of shares at estimated IPO value ($9.44): $2,173,088
Currently trading at $10.50
Who he is: Mark Mulholland is President of The Matthew 25 fund (which he founded in 1996). He named his fund after gospel Matthew 25 in the Bible because of its three parables he sees as relevant to money management: be prepared; do your duty; and it matters how you treat people.
Number of shares owned by the Matthew 25 fund: 140,000
Value of shares at estimated IPO value ($9.44): $1,321,600
Currently trading at $10.50
