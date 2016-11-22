New Zealand hackers gave themselves an electric shock while creating device to remotely open secure office doors

Mark Metcalfe – GettyImages

Imagine a device capable of pressing any office lobby door-open button from the outside of the building and the major security ramifications that might have all over the world.

A pair of New Zealand hackers reportedly created such a gadget for a few moments – and managed to give themselves electric shocks in front of onlookers.

Technology site The Register reports that two hackers, known only as Ryan and Jeremy, gave an unforgettable demonstration at the Kiwicon conference this week that had the crowd in stitches — but also raised real issues about security.

The pair built the device in front of the Wellington conference crowd, eventually succeeding in their mission to have it remotely activate a push-to-exit button from the outside of a building. The device then quickly melted from the high temperatures generated.

On the way, the trial-and-error process saw the hackers accidentally give themselves an electric shock while playing with the electromagnetic device.

“The air is literally conducting electricity, it’s scary stuff,” said Ryan, adding that one prototype was built using ignition coils bought from a car parts shop.

“Instead of driving that small coil, it drives this massive coil, which goes into an even bigger coil which generates a large voltage which then jumps the spark gap and, instead of igniting fuel, it hits the touch-to-exit button.”

Although the demonstration saw the gadget quickly melt from overheating, the brief success showed the ease with which building security can be breached with readily available parts.

The duo had came up with the idea for their device after studying and fine-tuning existing research that had failed. The existing research helped them figure out the frequencies needed to activate the push-to-exit button.

Ryan and Jeremy made headlines earlier this year at the previous Kiwicon when they cracked the petrol discount code algorithm and showed the crowd how to print fake vouchers with working discount codes.

