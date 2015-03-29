Kiwi cricket legend Martin Crowe has revealed today's World Cup final could be the last match he watches

Martin Crowe inspects the pitch ahead of the cricket World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand. Image: Getty.

Ahead of this afternoon’s World Cup cricket final between New Zealand and Australia, Kiwi cricketing legend Martin Crowe has revealed this could be the last match he sees.

Crowe, 52, is battling terminal cancer and in an emotional column published on CricInfo he explained his illness could mean Sunday’s match may he his last.

“My precarious life ahead may not afford me the luxury of many more games to watch and enjoy. So this is likely to be it. The last, maybe, and I can happily live with that. To see the two sons I never had, Ross Taylor and Marty Guptill, run out in black, in sync with their close comrades, drawing on all their resolve and resilience, will be mesmerically satisfying. I will hold back tears all day long. I will gasp for air on occasions. I will feel like a nervous parent.”

Current New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum said having Crowe at the match in Melbourne today was a source of inspiration for the side.

“I think what he’s going through at the moment is incredibly difficult. We had him involved in the group, and not long ago as well he came and spent time with the team and it was great,” McCullum said.

“He seems to have really found peace with himself and the game as well, and he’s been instrumental in helping some of our guys on the team peel back their games and really focus on being able to develop individually but also buy into the team collectively. He’s been a really big asset.

“It’s really sad what he’s going through and we just hope that he’s able to find some peace in the time that he’s got left.”

Crowe played 77 Tests for New Zealand and was one of the nation’s best batsmen of the late ’80s and early ’90s.

