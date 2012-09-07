A Giants Player Blames Last Night's Loss On The Refs: 'I Haven't Been Held This Much Since I Was A Baby'

Photo: AP

It always comes off bad when athletes blame everything on the refs.Even if the refereeing was objectively terrible, whining about calls typically won’t do you a lot of good with fans.



But we’re going to give Giants defensive lineman Mathias Kiwanuka a pass. Because this quote that he gave the Newark Star-Ledger after last night’s game is solid gold:

“I haven’t been held this much since I was a baby.”

It seemed like the much-maligned replacement refs were a bit reluctant to call judgement penalties like holding. But logic suggests that both teams benefited equally.

So Kiwanuka, while witty, doesn’t really have much of a case here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.