Kiva Is A Kickstarter-Like Platform For Literally Making The World Better

Kiva makes it as easy as it can be to fight poverty and increase the quality of life for people around the world.



By setting up a foolproof system for people to participate in microfinance loans over the internet, Kiva gets money to people who need it. And this isn’t money that gets spent on student films or performance art projects. It’s money that goes to a woman in Pakistan so she can start a rug-weaving business or to a professional driver in Bolivia so he can get his taxi repaired.

You to contribute to specific individuals around the world who need money to start businesses, go to school, or otherwise improve their lives. Most loans are less than $2,000 and Kiva invites you to join a team of lenders to throw in $25 (or more, of course) to a person in need.

After the term is up, you’ll get your money back and then some – But these are loans, not donations. after all. Yes, you assume some risk as a lender, but Kiva currently boasts a 99.01% repayment rate. Once you get your money back, you’re welcome to cash out at a minor profit, but it’s much easier (and fulfilling) to let your money sit in the Kiva ecosystem and watch it grow as you lend to people around the world and see a modest return over time.

To date, Kiva has helped 924,356 people send $426,338,900 to people who need it.

Your shiny new gadget might make your world better in smallish ways, but we love Kiva for improving the world in much more tangible and personal ways. And it’s dead easy to use.

Intrigued? Head over to Kiva.org to check it out >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.