Kittens strip club in Melbourne has been destroyed in a suspicious fire

Kittens Caulfield. Photo: Kittens/ Facebook.

A well-known strip club in Melbourne has been destroyed by a fire, after people were seen acting suspiciously near the venue.

An explosion was heard from Kittens strip club at around 3am yesterday.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour to control of the blaze.

Metropolitan Fire Brigade commander Paul Illman​ said a criminal investigation will determine the cause of the fire.

A local resident, known only as Robert, said smoke was billowing from the club for hours.

Another Kittens venue in Melbourne has recently been targeted in two drive-by shootings, which are being investigated by police in the anti-gangs division.

Police have not said whether the incidents are connected, however an alleged feud between a bikie club and Kittens is being considered as a possible motive for the shootings.

