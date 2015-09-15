We visited a New York City bar that only serves breakfast cereal

Inside a high-end streetwear store in Brooklyn is something rather unexpected – New York City’s first cereal bar.

KITH CEO Ronnie Fieg has combined his two greatest passions, sneakers and cereal, in KITH’s newly revamped Brooklyn store in Prospect Heights.

The brand opened its first location in SOHO, Manhattan, in 2011.

It focuses on footwear and high-end athletic fashion, including brands such as Adidas, Y-3, and Helmut Lang, as well as KITH’s own line of apparel.

When you step into KITH’s Brooklyn storefront on Flatbush Ave., it very quickly becomes clear that Fieg’s love of breakfast is as strong as his love of shoes.

The storefront's floor-to-ceiling glass and white tiling is a distinct departure from the surrounding stores, located right near Barclays Center at 233 Flatbush Avenue. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It feels like I've entered an über-sleek Scandinavian café. The entire store was recently redesigned by the design firm Snarkitecture. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can order specials with cereal and topping combinations chosen by Fieg and his numerous design collaborators.... Hollis Johnson/Business Insider ...or choose your own. There are a ton of choices - 23 types of cereal, 25 toppings, and five types of milk. But for $6-$7 plus $0.75 per topping, it's a little crazy. Only in NYC can a single serving of cereal cost more than a box of it from the supermarket. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider That being said, the concept alone is pretty cool. That's a lot of cereal. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider KITH's forte is seductively cool branding if nothing else. The limited edition KITH/Nike tennis balls can be yours with a purchase of four cereal sets, or for a flat $24. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider They even brand their milk bottles. Talk about svelte! Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The space is small, but it's so well lit and clean that it feels larger than it really is. Through the opening on the right is the actual store - more on that in a bit. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Voila: my breakfast. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider I went with the 'FlatWhite', the combo care of Virgil Abloh, Kanye West's creative and a designer in his own right. It consists of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, toffee crunch, and almond milk. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider In goes the almond milk... Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Admittedly, no matter how cool it looks, it is really just cereal and some candy. Maybe not worth $7, but it's still good. How often do you get to order Cinnamon Toast Crunch? Unless you still buy Cinnamon Toast Crunch regularly - no judgment here. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The decor is, cleverly enough, advertisements for KITH products. It may as well be art though - their brand designers are knocking it out of the park. Or tennis court, rather. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider An interesting way to store all-white tennis balls - but it certainly catches the eye. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider I peeked inside the store itself, and I was not disappointed. Crisp white marble floors, sleek shelves and displays, and an achingly hip monochromatic shoe installation hanging above make this entire store an experience. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider OK, maybe not the best breakfast decision, but neither is Frosted Flakes topped with mini marshmallows and brownie bites, or anything else here. So, why not? Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The counter staff are friendly and relaxed. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Now this is a breakfast I can get into: vanilla ice cream swirled with a cereal of your choice - I picked Cocoa Puffs - and one topping for $5.50. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Cocoa Puffs, vanilla ice cream, and Reese's Pieces bits make for a delicious treat on a hot day. The Ice Cream Cereal Swirl outshines the cereal bowls by a long shot. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Hand-stamped to-go bags: again with the incredible branding push. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Not the place where you want to get breakfast every morning unless you have some serious cash to burn, but KITH Treats is definitely a spot worth experiencing, day or night. They're open until 8PM weekdays, 10PM Saturdays, and 9PM Sundays. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

