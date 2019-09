Someone in Florida went kite surfing during tropical storm Debby, and pulled off quite the trick — steaming toward the pier at full speed and flying over a it like it was nothing.



Some intrepid Floridians caught the feat on video from a nearby window.

Deadspin put it up this afternoon (the craziness starts at the 45-second mark):

