This "Serial Entrepreneur" Wants To Kite Surf Across The Bering Strait This Weekend

Three men from Europe have flown to Nome, Alaska, this week in the hopes of becoming the first people to kite surf across the Bering Strait.The three kiteboarders are brothers Geza and Andre Scholtz from Switzerland and Austrian Constantin Bisanz (pictured), a self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur” who earlier this year sold a company to eBay for $220 million.



The three men attempted the crossing last year, but failed for a variety reasons.

For starters, the water is only two degrees above freezing, the Strait is one of the roughest stretches of water in the world, and it’s 60 miles across, requiring the guys to remain up on their boards for about 8 hours. They also have five weeks before the “fall” starts and the Strait becomes unpassable.

However, if they figure out a way to survive, they believe they’ll break a few world records, including being the first to kite surf between two continents and cross the International Date Line.

Forbes has an interview with Constantin Bisanz, who looks a little like Richard Branson, but may be even more insane. Kite surfing over low flying helicopters is not on the to-do list of most millionaire daredevils.

Check out the video below and you can follow the attempt via their online diary.

