One Of The Biggest Gold Sites In The World Is Down

We’re not sure if this has anything to do with the plummeting price of gold, but it’s interesting that Kitco.com is down.



Kitco is one of the biggest gold sites in the world, and it’s where tons of people go to first to get a real-time quote on precious metals.

It’s especially popular in Canada, but not simply there.

We have no idea if the site is down by fluke, or related to the numerous gold watchers, eagerly refreshing every second to see the carnage.

