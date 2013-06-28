A Coupons Company May Have Just Created The First Cooking App For Google Glass

Coupons.com just released what is likely the first cooking application for Google Glass.



The KitchMe app lets you search for recipes, make shopping lists, and receive step-by-step cooking instructions.

You can search for recipes based on what you have on hand in your kitchen or what’s for sale in the grocery store.

Once you select a recipe, simply swipe to view the full list of ingredients.

Since Google Glass became available to developers and a select number of everyday folks in March, numerous apps have popped up for Facebook, Twitter, Path, and The New York Times. Earlier this month, social shopping startup Fancy launched what is likely the first shopping app for Glass.

