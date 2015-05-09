We tried Kitchensurfing, a startup that brings a professional chef to your home so you never have to lift a finger -- here's what it was like

Want a home-cooked dinner, but don’t want to make it yourself?

Kitchensurfing has a solution to your problems.

For $US25 a person, Kitchensurfing brings a professional chef to your home, who will make you dinner and clean up the mess afterwards.

Founded in 2012, Brooklyn-based Kitchensurfing has raised $US19.5 million from investors including Union Square Ventures, Spark Capital, BoxGroup, and Joanne Wilson.

We were curious, so we decided to try Kitchensurfing for ourselves.

