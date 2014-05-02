This Is What The Kitchen Of The Future Could Look Like

Homes are becoming smarter than ever, and arguably nowhere is that push more apparent than in the kitchen.

With Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators and appliances that can text you alerts, companies like LG and GE are leading the charge into developing some seriously high-tech ways to cook.

One trend involves looking at the kitchen as the social hub of the home.

“The kitchen is really a multifunctional living space where people cook and socialize with friends,” Chris Bissig, manager of concept and brand development at GE Appliances, said to Business Insider. “Some of these technologies might let people share meals even if they’re not in the same place.”

As far as aesthetics, versatility is key in the kitchen of the future.

“Our vision is of a clean, white island top. You could place the pots and pans wherever they need to be placed,” Bissig said. “It’s minimal, simple, with lots of flexibility.”

We’ve rounded up some of the most compelling ideas we’ve seen for the kitchen of the future. While some products are available for purchase now, others could be a bit farther out.

“It’s hard to predict when all of this will be available,” Bissig said. “A lot of the technology is already out there, but it may not be together in a package.”

