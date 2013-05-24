Here's What Happened On The Disastrous 'Kitchen Nightmares' Episode That Went Viral

Amy and Samy Bouzaglo in front of their restaurant Amy’s Baking Company.

You may have heard of Amy’s Baking Company, the Scottsdale, Ariz. restaurant that had a complete social media meltdown after appearing on Fox’s “Kitchen Nightmares.”



For the first time in the history of the show, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — who “saves” failing restaurants — told co-owners Amy and Samy Bouzaglo that their restaurant was beyond repair.

After the episode aired earlier this month, the restaurant had a very public meltdown on Facebook and temporarily shut down. It quietly reopened earlier this week.

Samy may also be facing deportation after authorities learned he was banned in both France and Germany for drug and extortion charges, according to Fox News.

The episode that started it all was truly painful to watch: The explosive owners screamed at customers, kept servers’ tips, and insulted employees.

If you haven’t had time to watch the 45-minute episode and subsequent drama, keep reading to catch up.

