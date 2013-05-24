Here's What Happened On The Disastrous 'Kitchen Nightmares' Episode That Went Viral

You may have heard of Amy’s Baking Company, the Scottsdale, Ariz. restaurant that had a complete social media meltdown after appearing on Fox’s “Kitchen Nightmares.”
For the first time in the history of the show, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — who “saves” failing restaurants — told co-owners Amy and Samy Bouzaglo that their restaurant was beyond repair.
After the episode aired earlier this month, the restaurant had a very public meltdown on Facebook and temporarily shut down. It quietly reopened earlier this week.
Samy may also be facing deportation after authorities learned he was banned in both France and Germany for drug and extortion charges, according to Fox News.
The episode that started it all was truly painful to watch: The explosive owners screamed at customers, kept servers’ tips, and insulted employees.
If you haven’t had time to watch the 45-minute episode and subsequent drama, keep reading to catch up.
Amy and Samy Bouzaglo are the owners of Amy's Baking Company in Scottsdale, AZ. Samy runs the restaurant while Amy runs the kitchen.
Everything started well enough — Ramsay liked their desserts (which later turned out to be store-bought) and they chatted politely.
But the longer he stayed, the more he began to realise what was really wrong with Amy's Baking Company.
And the wait times were ridiculous — customers were waiting over an hour for their food since Amy only cooked one order at a time.
But when they complained, the customers were told they were wrong, or cursed out and thrown out of the restaurant by Samy.
And the servers were treated terribly. They were not allowed to enter orders, pour wine, or even given their tips (those went straight to the owners).
And Ramsay called the red pepper ravioli a disaster. It was supposedly made with store-bought ravioli, though he was told it was fresh.
Since the owners wouldn't listen, Ramsay informed dinner customers that the ravioli was not fresh and that the servers weren't receiving their tips.
The next day, two former employees tell Ramsay that more than 50 people were hired and fired in a year.
Ramsay sat down with Bouzaglos again to discuss the restaurant's problems. But things didn't go well: Amy refused to take criticism and Samy couldn't say no to his high-strung wife.
The fired bus girl answered questions on Reddit, where she claimed everything that happened on the show was real, and that filming brought out the worst in Amy and Samy.
The restaurant reopened this week, but fewer than a dozen people showed up, according to the AP. Even so, perhaps all the publicity will ultimately be good for business.
