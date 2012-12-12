And Now... Another Bubble

Photo: flickr / Jay Morgan

We reached out to Societe Generale’s top FX strategist, Kit Juckes, to ask for his thoughts on a few of the charts that have defined the past year.Juckes sent us back an entire slide deck that captures what he sees as the most important underlying theme: unprecedented central bank balance sheet expansion is now giving rise to new asset bubbles, not unlike excessively easy monetary policy has done in the past.



Juckes even cites the recent sale of a Monet painting, “Nymphets,” which sold this year for $43.8 million. He writes, “White truffle prices are up (again), wine prices have continued to ignore the recession, and any other number of asset markets are booming.”

