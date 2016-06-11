The actor behind Jon Snow is the villain in one of the year's biggest video games

Jon Snow’s long-awaited return made a huge splash earlier this season on “Game of Thrones,” but if you play video games, you’ll see even more of him later this year.

Business Insider We’re guessing Kit Harington won’t look anything like this in ‘Call of Duty.’

A video has surfaced of Jon Snow’s actor Kit Harington being wheeled into a terrifying-looking cage-like motion capture contraption, the likes of which are used to create hyper-realistic 3D models of real people for video games. On Friday, it was announced that Harington is being motion-captured for a villainous role in “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare,” which comes out this November.

Take a look:

This is no surprise to anyone whose played the last few “Call of Duty” games. Last year’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops III” heavily featured Christopher Meloni (formerly of “Law & Order: SVU”), while 2014’s “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare” had a villain played by none other than Kevin Spacey.

Both were captured using similar technology. As you can see from the image below, the results are scarily realistic:

Activision This creepily accurate Kevin Spacey model was made for ‘Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ using similar technology.

“Call of Duty” publisher Activision is offering little in the way of specific information about Harington’s role. All we know right now is he will be the face of the Settlement Defence Fund, the enemy military force in the game. “He portrays the face of the enemy,” the press release reads.

Interestingly, the statement also confirms the involvement of film director Guy Ritchie (of “Snatch” fame) in bringing Harington’s character to life. Again, we don’t know specifically what Ritchie is doing, but he is working on the game in some capacity.

“Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare” will be something of a departure from what we’re used to from Harington, as this new game takes the series to a far-flung future where humanity has colonised the solar system and some angry space colonists are attacking Earth. Players will be able to take part in intense dogfights in spacecraft for the first time in series history, so hopefully we’ll get some interstellar Jon Snow action.

Check out the trailer above if you want a taste of the new “Call of Duty,” and keep your eyes peeled on Tech Insider for any updates regarding Harington’s involvement with the game.

