Kit Harington has a simple answer to 'Game of Thrones' fans who think Jon Snow is coming back

HBO Jon Snow died on ‘Game of Thrones,’ or did he?

Jon Snow’s fate seemed left up in the air after being stabbed in the “Game of Thrones” season-five finale (and it isn’t clear in the books, either), but actor Kit Harington tells fans they should “get used” to the character’s death.

Harington has been evading questions about Jon Snow’s future, but in a new interview with Digital Spy he says, “People didn’t want me to die, but he’s dead. So there you go, everyone has to get used to it.”

He added that he had more free time last year due to what sounds like less involvement with “Game of Thrones.”

“I haven’t done ‘Thrones’ in a while,” he said. “I had quite a lot of time off last year. I’ve been taking it easy. And relaxing.”

But even that doesn’t necessarily mean Snow is off the show. With a ton of characters to focus on, Snow may not be featured as much this year in the upcoming sixth season. Not to mention, there are abundant theories about how Snow could evade death, as well as how he could be brought back should Harington be telling a partial truth.

Even “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) has teased a “twist” about the beloved character.

Anyway, all secrets will be revealed once “Game of Thrones” returns to HBO April 24.

