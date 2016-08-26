Rose Leslie reveals she uses FaceTime to make it work with 'Game of Thrones' boyfriend Kit Harington

This Morning Rose Leslie on ‘This Morning.’

Rose Leslie may be most recognisable to fans of “Game of Thrones” as Ygritte — Jon Snow’s wildling lover. But her career has taken off since leaving the world of Westeros.

Not only is she now dating Kit Harington (Jon Snow) in real life, but Leslie has since landed new gigs that take her around the world on set.

During an appearance on the “This Morning” show in London, Leslie admitted there’s one thing that keeps travelling easy: FaceTime.

“FaceTime is a must,” Leslie told the show’s co-hosts. Stars — they’re just like us! We can’t blame Leslie for needing as much literal face time with Harington as possible.

Though the distance is challenging, Leslie knows that she and Harington are lucky to be in a position where they are both working actors. “It’s a kind of embarrassment of riches I suppose,” Leslie said (in her amazing posh accent). “Whereby if both of us are working, then that’s a lovely thing — to be involved and to be busy — but yes I suppose you make it work.”

Anthony Harvey/Getty Just a couple of FaceTiming goobers.

Watch the full segment below, where Leslie talks more about her experience on “Game of Thrones,” “Downton Abbey,” and upcoming film projects.

