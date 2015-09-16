The actor who plays Jon Snow may have accidentally revealed his 'Game of Thrones' fate

Helen Sloan / HBO KIt Harington reportedly told a Belgian magazine that he’d be on ‘Game of Thrones’ through his 30s.

An interview with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” may actually confirm what many fans have believed about the character for months: He will be returning.

According to the UK’s Express, Harington interviewed with Belgium magazine, Humo, which asked how long he’s under contract with “Game of Thrones.”

“I can’t talk about that,” Kit reportedly said. “Let’s just say that ‘Game of Thrones’ will remain a part of my life for a while, I’ll probably be in my thirties when it’s over.”

If true, that would mean 28-year-old Harington would be on contract with the show for at least two years. And at the most, he’ll be on contract for three more years through the show’s last planned season, Season 8.

The question of whether Jon Snow survived the surprise ambush by his fellow Night Watchmen has been swirling since the show’s fifth season finale. It has since been fed by sightings of the actor in Ireland where the show is shooting, among other things.

Kit Harington is in Belfast AGAIN; plus, Irish actor joins Game of Thrones http://t.co/Ka389PuBzg #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/J9snWHg4bB

— Watchers on the Wall (@WatchersOTWall) July 21, 2015

Even the statements from two HBO executives saying the character is dead hasn’t stopped fans from believing Jon wll be back, since there’s a possibility he could return in an undead state.

A representative for Harington didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. HBO told BI that it doesn’t comment on actors’ contracts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.