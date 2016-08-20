Jon Snow star Kit Harington was terrible at keeping the biggest ever 'Game of Thrones' secret

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you’re somehow not caught up with “Game of Thrones.”

Kit Harington was holding one of the biggest secrets in “Game of Thrones” history, and he was terrible at it.

Harington’s character Jon Snow was seemingly killed off at the end of the season-five finale, but after much waiting, Jon was resurrected in the second episode of season six.

Harington revealed in an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that he had told his parents, girlfriend, and even a policeman about his character’s fate, but had to keep up the lie to his coworkers on the show.

Yet Harington now tells The Wrap that he wasn’t at all convincing with his costars.

“It wasn’t one of my proudest moments as an actor, either. I wasn’t convincing at all,” Harington told The Wrap. “I didn’t want to do a big speech and start crying, because I knew I’d be seeing these people next year. So I did a bit of a hash job on it, and I could tell a lot of them didn’t buy it.”

Somehow, Harington said he deceived costar Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, the longest.

“I let her in on the secret last of anyone, really, and she was so sweet. She wrote me a letter about my leaving the show, and she bought that I wouldn’t be coming back,” Harington told The Wrap. “We’re all very pally with each other on our set, we’re like family, and she genuinely feels like a little sister to me. So I guess I kind of played tricks on her like an older brother would.”

NOW WATCH: 7 things you missed in the new Star Wars Rogue One trailer



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.