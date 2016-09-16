Jon Snow is the villain in this year's 'Call of Duty' game -- take a look

Since “Game of Thrones” fans have to wait an excruciatingly long time for season 7 to start, they need a way to keep up with their favourite actors in the meantime. Luckily for them, Jon Snow himself (they call him Kit Harington in real life) is playing the villain in the upcoming “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.”

First, here’s how Harington looks in front of a regular old camera:

He’s a handsome guy, right? In “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare,” he’s trading his fantasy armour for some sweet space gear, and he’s going to exist as a highly-realistic 3D model of himself based on advanced performance capture technology.

Here’s what that looks like:

In the game, Harington plays the evil head of the Settlement Defence Front, a group of human space colonizers who have decided to turn their guns against the authorities of Earth. He’s got a pretty sick face scar and appears to be generally unhappy with the state of things.

I can only assume you will change his mind using some form of weaponry by the end of the game.

“Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare” comes out on PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 6. Here’s the full story trailer, in case you want to hear Harington angrily bark about how Earth is dying:

