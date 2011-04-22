KIT Digital Moves Beyond Online Video With Broad, Digital Offering For Broadcasters

KIT Digital, the Prague-based global provider of digital video services, sees opportunities beyond the online video platform sector and more broadly in digital services for broadcasters who want to reach audiences through multi-platform solutions, says Gannon Hall, EVP of KIT.



The company recently purchased ioko for approximately $80 million. Halls tells Beet.TV that this is the last of acquisitions for a while and that future growth will be “organic.”

Hall is the former COO of San Francisco-based Kyte which KIT purchased earlier this year.

We spoke with him at the NAB conference last week.

Below is a photo, (left to right) of KIT COO Alex Blum, your correspondent and KIT CEO Kaleil Isaza Tuzman.

