KIT digital this morning announced that it has agreed to acquire privately-held competitor Multicast Media for net consideration of approximately $18 million.



The acquisition sum is comprised of $4.9 million in cash and 1.3 million shares of KIT digital common stock, plus the assumption of approximately $4.6 million in long-term liabilities.

