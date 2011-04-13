KIT Digital Acquires ioko For $80 Million In Stock And Cash

KIT Digital, the Prague-based software and services provider for the digital video industry, has announced it is acquiring San Diego-based ioko for $80 million in stock and cash.



Recently we spoke with Alex Blum, the COO of KIT about the company’s strategic plans. Blum was previously the CEO of KickApps which was acquired earlier this year by KIT along with Kyte.

We have republished that video tonight.

Here is perspective on the acquisition by Ryan Lawler over at NewTeeVee.

