This Concept Bicycle Could Fit Inside A Backpack

Forget awkwardly squeezing bicycles on the subway or strapping them to the top of your car.

An Indian design firm has come up with a solution for transporting your bike in the easiest and most compact way possible.

Kit Bike is made from an assortment of hollow aluminium tubes that can be wrenched together for an approximately 10 minutes, creating fully functional bike.

“Conventional bikes are awkward in every way except when you ride them,” Amit Mirchandani, managing and creative director for Lucid Design told Dezeen. “The Kit Bike is so small when disassembled it fits in a bag you could carry as a backpack. When you assemble the bike, you get a full-size bike that is comfortable to ride.”

So far the “bike in the bag” is only a concept, but earlier this month it won the Red Dot 2014 Design Award, which chooses the best product designs throughout multiple industries.

The package would even come with a custom bag that has designated sections for all 21 parts.

Lucid Design currently has no plans to produce Kit Bike, but would consider it for the future.

Here are GIFs of assembly:

Closer up:

