The Family Behind Lululemon Has A New Clothing Line

Kit And Ace A shirt from Kit And Ace.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s wife and son have a new clothing line, The New Yorker reports

Shannon Wilson, who designed Lululemon’s iconic yoga pants, is currently promoting her new brand Kit And Ace.

Chip Wilson stepped down from his position as chairman of Lululemon after making a series of comments blaming customers for the company’s sheer yoga pants debacle.

JJ Wilson, Chip’s son from a previous marriage, is running the company with Shannon.

Kit And Ace A Kit And Ace t-shirt for men.

Lululemon is credited with making workout clothing fashionable.

Kit And Ace has a similar mission.

The brand designs items like cashmere sweaters to be comfortable, durable, and able to withstand a washer and dryer. Many of the items are stretchy, like exercising clothing, and feature vents for sweat. Wilson described it to The New Yorker as clothing for a “full-contact lifestyle.”

Kit And Ace A Kit And Ace tank top.

She also described Kit And Ace’s products as something people are looking for. She said, “What I think everybody’s looking for is the performance that you get in your athletic clothes.”

One product, called Technical Cashmere, can be machine-washed without shrinking.

Kit And Ace The Denman Raglan shirt from Kit And Ace.

Just like Lululemon’s luxury yoga pants, the clothing is on the pricey side. The Denman Raglan shirt, pictured above, is $US88. But if Lululemon garnered a loyal following, maybe Kit And Ace will be able to as well.

As of now, there are five locations in Canada, one in New York City, and one in San Francisco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.