25 details you probably missed in ‘The Kissing Booth 3’

- Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth 3” is full of fun details, background gems, and continuity errors.
- There are several callbacks to the previous movies, including repeated costumes and jewelry.
- Elle and Lee’s beach bucket list has inconsistencies and seems to change throughout the movie.
The map in “The Kissing Booth 3” also shows Lee’s blue-and-white Mustang and Noah’s motorcycle driving up and down the coast.
But Elle gets a call during the scene and the clock on her phone says it’s only 6:16 p.m. The average California sunset time in late spring/early summer when the scene takes place is actually closer to 8:00 p.m.
But according to the Harvard website, first-year students have to live on campus.
On the August calendar, Labor Day weekend is the last weekend of the month, which hasn’t happened since 2019.
The two both wear their jackets when they ride on Noah’s motorcycle together at the end of the second movie, and they’re matching again at the beginning of “The Kissing Booth 3.”
It makes sense that Elle would’ve spent a lot of time there since she’s been best friends with Lee her whole life, but it’s a little odd that she has her own entire room at the house.
It’s even filled with childhood momentos and photos of her at all ages.
When Lee first opens the closet, Monopoly can be spotted on the bottom shelf next to the doors. Scrabble, Clue, and Sorry are also on shelves.
But during the montage of them checking off the tasks, they go skydiving, which wasn’t on the list at all. It’s also labeled as number 23, but there were only 22 items on the list.
The closest thing to skydiving on the original list was “fly in squirrel suits,” which we never get to see them do.
She successfully dodges the calls until Berkeley uses a blocked number, and then she’s forced to make a decision by the end of the next day.
When the reminder alarm she set goes off the next day, it’s marked as a “daily” task, but presumably, Elle will only need to call them once.
She then grabs Noah to tell him that she’s going to Harvard in the fall, which leads to lots of drama with Lee, who wanted her to go to Berkeley.
But in all the chaos, we never actually see Elle call Harvard and accept the admission offer.
In “The Kissing Booth 3,” the rule is called into question after Elle gets into Harvard.
Previously, Elle invoked it in the first movie because she wanted Lee to be happy for her and Noah, and Lee did the same to her when he got closer with Rachel in the second movie.
During the party, Lee’s wearing a shirt with a picture of a “Spider-Man” comic on it. He also says he drove 600 miles (966km) for a copy of “The Amazing Spider-Man 3,” which is a coveted collector’s issue that has sold for anywhere from $900 to $57,000 depending on the condition.
For example, the first one is written as “WIN a Sandcastle Contest,” and a later one reads “WIN a PIE-EATING CONTEST.”
Some items, like “FLASH MOB,” are in all caps, but others, like “Sumo Wrestling,” aren’t.
Based on the intro montage, Elle says they took a week-long trip up to Northern California near Big Sur and to San Francisco. The road trip is only about five hours from LA, but a week still feels like a short amount of time to fit all the activities she lists in.
Then by the end of the first week of June, they’ve moved into the beach house for the summer.
The majority of the rest of the movie takes between the second week of June and July 5, which doesn’t seem like nearly enough time for all the time-extensive bucket-list items they check off, especially since Elle is also supposedly working as a waitress.
Most colleges don’t start until mid to late August, so they probably had time to spread out their summer activities and enjoy them a little more — which also would’ve helped Elle balance everything on her plate.
During the first movie, when they eat lunch with Elle, they ask her to call them “b—-es.”
When the group arrives at the beach-house party in the third movie, that’s exactly how Elle greets them at the door.
This is also similar to a circular necklace with a blue stone that she wears in the first movie.
When Noah and Chloe talk on the beach in the third movie though, she says she’s 23, which makes her about three or four years older than Noah, who just finished up his freshman year of college.
She plays what appears to be the same game in the third film with Chloe while Noah and Brad hang out by the pool.
Lee isn’t able to get Noah back until the third film when he gives Noah a wedgie to cross the item off the bucket list.
Even when she’s on the same screen, like text messages, there are times when the clock is there and others when it’s disappeared.
As he pulls out of the driveway, his surfboard is visibly sticking out of the passenger seat of his car along with a few bags. But as he starts to pull down the street, his car looks empty.
Then when he’s farther away — and the past versions of him are hanging out the back seat — his surfboard is clearly sticking out again.