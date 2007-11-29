Kiss Of Death For Amazon's Kindle: Mossberg's WSJ Pan

Amazon (AMZN) is supposedly sold out of its first batch of Kindle e-readers, but that won’t be a problem going forward: The country’s most influential tech reviewer just gave the gadget a thumbs down.

The headline for WSJ columnist Walt Mossberg’s review: “Amazon’s Kindle Makes Buying Books Easy, Reading Them Hard.” That’s a marvel of concision, but if you want to read more you can do so here.

Related: SAI Kindle Coverage

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.