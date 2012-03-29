KISS Needs A New Roadie And They Want A Military Veteran

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

While not normally in the business of posting classifieds, I just couldn’t pass this one up.Austin Wright at Politico sent the announcement out this morning, that KISS is looking to hire a veteran for their upcoming summer tour, with a link to MSNBC.



KISS have long supported the Wounded Warrior Project, with donations, and are now participating in Hiring Our Heroes, a nationwide initiative aimed at getting veterans back to work.

The position is for a touring set carpenter who will travel with the band this summer for their performances with Motley Crue July 14 through Sept. 25.

From MSNBC:

The lucky veteran who gets the gig will be part of the team that assembles the KISS stage set, helps run effects during the show and takes down the set afterwards. Applicants do not need to be a trained carpenter, but will work long hours.

To apply for this job, send an email to [email protected] with your resume and contact details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.