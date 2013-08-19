A Kiss Between 2 Athletes On A Moscow Podium Has Brought More Attention To Russia's 'Gay Propaganda' Law

A podium kiss in Moscow has led to further attention being shone on Russia’s harsh new homosexuality laws.

Russian runners Kseniya Ryzhova and Tatyana Firova kissed on the podium after winning the 4×400 meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Moscow. According to Sky News, sources in the Russia team camp are downplaying the incident, saying it was simply a celebration and there were no politics involved. Gay Star News, however, points out that the kiss could theoretically have seen the pair arrested under Russia’s controversial new “gay propaganda” laws as it could be promoting homosexuality.

It’s the latest twist in a controversy that is only likely to get worse.

The upcoming Winter Olympics are due to be held in Sochi, Russia, despite a wave of controversy surrounding the vague and potentially homophobic law. Some athletes have been using the World Athletics Championships to highlight the issue, with American track and field star Nick Symmonds dedicating his medal to his gay family and friends, and Swedish athletes painting their nails rainbow colours in support of gay rights.

