A Woman Makes Out With A Stranger On Kiss Cam At A Knicks Game After Her Boyfriend Snubs Her

A hilarious and slightly disturbing slice of life on Thursday night. We learned about this story via The Blaze.

A man and a woman were caught on “Kiss Cam” at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. As soon as the woman saw they were on the big screen, she immediately started bugging her boyfriend (or at least, we’re pretty sure that’s who he is) to kiss her.

He wanted no part of it.

So in a panic, she decided to go for it. Her neighbour obliged.

That’s a total stranger.

And of course the crowd went crazy.

“I was filming the kiss cam as it was the first time I’ve ever been live to see one,” Hugo Davies, who filmed the event, told TheBlaze. “Most people went along with it and kissed their partner. However, this event suddenly happened and I was shocked that she did that as I thought she was the girlfriend of the first guy.”

Needless to say, the boyfriend protested. And he was reportedly red-faced the rest of the game.

Of course, this could be a planned stunt, but that would require quite a large amount of planning with the camera guy – considering how many couples there are to choose from in MSG. You can decide for yourself.

Here’s the whole video of the big kiss:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.