Check Out Photos Of Barack And Michelle Smooching For The Kiss Cam At The USA Basketball Game Last Night

Elena Schneider
Obamas basketball

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Malia cheered on the United States Olympic basketball team during an exhibition game against Brazil Monday night at the Verizon centre in Washington, D.C. During the second half of the game, the Jumbotron gave the Obamas a surprise — they were on the “Kiss Cam.” After an initial rejection, Barack eventually got a smooch later in the game.  

The President also danced, knocked back a beer and hung out with his teenage daughter. AP photographer Alex Brandon caught all of these moments on camera.

The Obamas cheered on Team USA during the first half.

Malia caught a free T-shirt, but she gave it to a child sitting behind her.

Obama sipped a beer.

But they had a second chance during the second half.

This time, Michelle still couldn't believe it.

Michelle waved to the crowd.

Barack leaned in.

And the kiss!

Barack and Michelle also jammed to music during the game. Malia is definitely laughing at them.

