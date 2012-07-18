Check Out Photos Of Barack And Michelle Smooching For The Kiss Cam At The USA Basketball Game Last Night

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Malia cheered on the United States Olympic basketball team during an exhibition game against Brazil Monday night at the Verizon centre in Washington, D.C. During the second half of the game, the Jumbotron gave the Obamas a surprise — they were on the “Kiss Cam.” After an initial rejection, Barack eventually got a smooch later in the game.



The President also danced, knocked back a beer and hung out with his teenage daughter. AP photographer Alex Brandon caught all of these moments on camera.

