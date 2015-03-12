KISS are touring Australia, 42 years after they were made for loving you, baby

Gene Simmons of KISS during the band’s 2013 Australian tour. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The godfathers of rock, KISS, have announced they’re touring Australia in October as part of a 40th anniversary world tour.

The six-concert tour starts off in Perth on October 3, then Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Newcastle

The band’s latest show, The Spider, features a giant computer-controlled monster arachnid hanging over the stage as part of a 43-tonne set with 900 pyrotechnics and 400,000 watts of sound.

The Spider tour set

Supporting them is supergroup The Dead Daisies, featuring Richard Fortus from Guns ‘n’ Roses and John Corabi from Motley Crue.

Only two members of the original KISS lineup remain: Paul Stanley, 63, and Gene Simmons, 65, alongside percussionist Eric Singer, now on his third tour of duty in the band, and lead guitarist Tommy Thayer, who joined in 2002.

Here are the tour dates:

October 3: Perth Arena

October 6: Adelaide Entertainment Centre

October 8: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

October 10: Allphones Arena, Sydney

October 12: Newcastle Entertainment Centre

October 13: Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tickets go on sale for KISS fan club members on Monday, March 16 at 2pm AEDST, with general release at 2pm on Thursday, March 26, via Ticketek.

