YACHT OF THE WEEK: The Price On This Party Yacht Was Just Slashed To $115 Million

Meredith Galante
kismet yacht

Photo: YachtKismet.com

A hammock, two bars, six ensuite guest rooms, a lounge area, an office, a gym, a hot tub, a gallery kitchen, a jet ski and tanning deck sound like amenities a five-star hotel would have.But we’re actually describing the Kismet megayacht, whose price was just slashed $13.6 million. The yacht is currently selling for $115.9 million.

The yacht, built in 2007, fits 12 people and can travel at about 14 knots an hour.

And it’s got a reputation as a party vessel. This summer, it was rented by a group of Russian oligarchs who made headlines when they skipped out on the tab for a $125,000 bottle of champagne in Sardinia. The Kismet acted as the getaway boat.

At night, the ship looks majestic

Check out that roof jacuzzi

There are plenty of bars on board to entertain your friends and show off your bartending skills

Or you can just hire a bartender

On the captain's deck, take in the view, and the luxury of a $115 million yacht

This is a great place to have breakfast and to take in the view of where ever you have docked

On board there's storage for a speed boat

And for a lifeboat

The deck is a great place for sunbathing

Imagine a cool sea breeze blowing over you while you nap in a hammock

The living room is so big it can fit a grand piano

You could throw a huge party on this yacht

The foyer reminds us a scene from Titanic

In case you really have to work while on vacation, there's an office

In the galley kitchen, your personal chef can cook you a meal

Then host a party in your formal dining room

The sky deck gets plenty of light for when you've had enough sunbathing

The master bedroom is filled with gold accents

The master bath makes you feel like you're in a tropical setting no matter where in the world the boat is

The guest bedroom is big enough for two double beds

While travelling in the middle of no where you can even get a workout in

Working with a larger budget?

