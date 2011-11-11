YACHT OF THE WEEK: The Price On This Party Yacht Was Just Slashed To $115 Million

Photo: YachtKismet.com

A hammock, two bars, six ensuite guest rooms, a lounge area, an office, a gym, a hot tub, a gallery kitchen, a jet ski and tanning deck sound like amenities a five-star hotel would have.But we’re actually describing the Kismet megayacht, whose price was just slashed $13.6 million. The yacht is currently selling for $115.9 million.



The yacht, built in 2007, fits 12 people and can travel at about 14 knots an hour.

And it’s got a reputation as a party vessel. This summer, it was rented by a group of Russian oligarchs who made headlines when they skipped out on the tab for a $125,000 bottle of champagne in Sardinia. The Kismet acted as the getaway boat.

