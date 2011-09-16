Britain's Richest Woman Just Bought A $100 Million Yacht

Kirsty Bertarelli, a songwriter and former Miss UK who recently became the wealthiest woman in Britain, just bought a superyacht for a staggering $100 million, according to the Daily Mail (via Haute Living).



The vessel, which Kirsty bought with husband Ernesto Bertarelli, is the 33rd largest yacht in the world and has a helicopter landing pad, lavish guest cabins and four boats to carry passengers to shore.

Called the Vava II, the ship took over 200 craftsmen over two years to complete.

The Bertarellis are no strangers to the sea. At 96 meters, Vava II replaces their old 47-meter ship, called Vava, the DM reports.

Ernesto, a Swiss pharmaceuticals heir, has twice won the America’s Cup yacht race.

Together, the pair is worth about $11 billion.

DON’T MISS: The 15 Most Expensive Yachts In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.