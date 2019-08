Former Miss UK Kirsty Bertarelli spends her time singing, partying, and raising her kids. She’s also the richest woman in Britain.

Produced by Emmanuel Ocbazghi. Original Reporting by Lianna Brinded.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.