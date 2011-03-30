WATCH: Kirstie Alley Slides In "Dancing" Scores, But Steals Show With Kiss

Kirstie Alley isn’t about to let her newfound “Dancing With the Stars” attention fade away. Last night, it was her mouth — not her feet — that helped her steal the show.



At the end of her quickstep number, Alley grabbed partner Maksim Chmerkovsky and planted a long kiss on him.

It was a wily move on Alley’s part. Several of her competitors showed strengthened skills this week (the three-way winners of the night were Romeo, Chris Jericho and Hines Ward), so Alley didn’t look like the dancing phenom she did last week.

But she found a way to keep herself at the top of the news cycle — and to build a narrative of carefree self-reinvention that will likely continue throughout the season.

Video below.

