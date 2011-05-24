Will "Dancing With The Stars" Publicity Machine Kirstie Alley Win It All? (VIDEO)

Kirstie Alley deserves a bonus from ABC.



In an exceptionally dull season of “Dancing With the Stars” (the other two finalists are Chelsea Kane and Hines Ward, OK?), she’s done more than her fair share.

She fell.

She lost her shoe.

She said she’d never lose weight.

She lost weight.

And on top of it all, she actually danced well.

Were tonight’s smooth moves enough to drive her to the top? Well, we’re betting she will win — maybe not just because of them, but also because there’s been a wave of goodwill washing over her from the beginning.

Video below.

