WATCH: Kirstie Alley Loses Her Shoe On "Dancing With The Stars," Continues To Steal Spotlight

Somehow, Kirstie Alley finds a way to dominate the morning-after “Dancing With the Stars” clips every week.



And this week, she was rather creative — Alley lost her show mid-routine and had to wrangle it back on.

While stars like Sugar Ray Leonard and Chelsea Kane work their butts off and smile demurely through each episode, the colourful Alley always seems to find a way to outshine her competitors.

Maybe next week she’ll up the ante with a more serious wardrobe malfunction.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.