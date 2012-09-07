Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Killed It Last Night On The Daily Show

Photo: The Daily Show

Last night, Jon Stewart interviewed U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on The Daily Show, where she laid out a compelling case for more women getting involved in politics.Gillibrand stressed the difficulties in getting women to sign on. “Women need to be asked to run,” Gillibrand said.



Gillibrand founded the “Off The Sidelines” program, which seeks to get women involved directly in politics.

She said last night that she didn’t think that Congress would even be having the conversation about birth control access if women — 51 per cent of the country — were proportionately represented on Capitol Hill.

Check out the segment here:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Exclusive – Kirsten Gillibrand Extended Interview Pt. 1 www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook

Now check out Bill Clinton’s speech >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.