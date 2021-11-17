Kirsten Dunst says it was ‘very weird’ kissing Brad Pitt onscreen as a ‘little girl’

Kirsten Dunst and Brad Pitt costarred in the 1994 movie ‘Interview with the Vampire.’ Geffen Pictures/Warner Bros.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Kirsten Dunst spoke about 1994’s “Interview with the Vampire.”

In the movie, Dunst (then 11 years old) quickly kissed Brad Pitt (who was in his 30s at the time).

“I was a little girl, and he was like a brother to me,” she said. “It was very weird.”

Kirsten Dunst got her major break with acting when she was cast opposite Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise for the 1994 movie “Interview with the Vampire.” In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Dunst reflected on the how she felt “very weird” kissing Pitt as an 11-year-old.

In the movie, Dunst’s character is changed into a vampire at a young age. She has both a close bond with Pitt’s character, and at one point gives him a kiss on the mouth (which Dunst now describes as a “peck”). Pitt was around 31 years old when “Interview with the Vampire” was filmed.

“At that point I was a little girl, and he was like a brother to me,” Dunst said. “And it was very weird even though it was a peck. I was just very not into it. Other than that I was treated like a total princess on that set.”

This isn't the first time Dunst has expressed dissatisfaction with the movie's kiss. In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Interview with the Vampire," Entertainment Tonight (ET) dug up old interview archives and found footage of Dunst talking about the kiss when she was 12 years old.

“I hated it so much,” Dunst said back at the time. “Brad was like my older brother on the set and it’s kinda like kissing your older brother. I don’t know. It was weird kissing an older guy. And I had to kiss him on the lips so it was gross.”

ET showed Dunst the old footage while she was on a 2019 press tour.

“They were so sweet to me,” Dunst said after watching herself back. “That production, that film, was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced.”

In her latest interview with Vanity Fair, Dunst looks back on more of her early movie work like “Little Women” and “Jumanji.” Now 39 years old, Dunst is costarring in the Netflix movie “The Power of the Dog.”