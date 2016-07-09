Kirsten Bell rips Donald Trump for using 'Frozen' to defend his Star of David tweet

Kristen Bell chastised Donald Trump for bringing her hit animated film, “Frozen,” into the controversy over his alleged use of a Star of David to mock Hillary Clinton.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Trump tweeted an image of Clinton alongside hundred-dollar bills and a six-pointed star figure, with the words “most corrupt candidate ever!” As a result, many were outraged at the real estate mogul for using a symbol associated with Jewish identity.

On July 6, he tried to defend the use of the star in another tweet by showing the cover of a “Frozen” children’s book that used a six-pointed star.

“Where is the outrage for this Disney book?” he tweeted.

Where is the outrage for this Disney book? Is this the ‘Star of David’ also? Dishonest media! #Frozen pic.twitter.com/4LJBpSm8xa

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2016

That’s what set off Bell, who voiced the character of Anna in the wildly popular animated Disney movie. In light of this week’s deadly cop shootings in Lousiana and Minnesota, which have once again enlivened the Black Lives Matter movement, Bell thought the potential POTUS should be more interested in addressing the violence than continuing to defend his use of the Star of David.

“Zip it Don & get ur head outta ur a–,” she wrote. “We’ve more important things 2 think abt today.”

Zip it Don & get ur head outta ur arse. We’ve more important things 2 think abt today #AltonSterling #PhilandoCastile https://t.co/H2irnurqIe

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 7, 2016

Nope, just politicians who claim, and have chosen a career, to care about the people’s welfare. https://t.co/BBFDnxGjxj

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 7, 2016

I have compassion for the fear the officers feel. I also think they often shoot too quickly. https://t.co/dEqc97K9w3

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 7, 2016

