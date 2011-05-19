Triple Bombing In Iraq Kills At Least 27, One Day After Arrest Of Al Qaeda's Iraq Leader

Photo: AP

A two-pronged bomb attack Thursday in the northern Iraq city of Kirkuk killed at least 25 people and wounded 79.The assault is the worst in months and comes just one day after the arrest of Al Qaeda Abu Radhwan and three of his men by the Iraqi army.



According to Gulf News, the attack was well coordinated with three explosions — at 9:20 a.m. two car bombs and a third magnetic “sticky bomb” attached to the undercarriage of a vehicle — went off about an hour apart.

This has become a common tactic in recent bombings. The first explosion will draw in police, emergency responders and onlookers and the second bomb will be detonated when a significant number of people have arrived.

The second car bomb went off at 10:20 a.m. while a police convoy carrying a high ranking officer drove by. That explosion killed the officer, 13 of his bodyguards, and damaged numerous cars and surrounding buildings.

While violence is down in Iraq, 211 Iraqis were killed in April.

