How Goldman Sachs' Kirk Rimer Humiliates People As He Fires Them

Goldman Sachs’ Kirk Rimer has an unusual way of firing people, a tipster tells us.



Rimer is the Managing Director of private wealth management in Dallas for the Dallas region, and apparently, he makes a humiliating game out of firing people.

No word on if he still does it, but at some point, according to the “whistleblower” email below, Rimer would intentionally seat people that he was about to fire facing out of the window of his office so that while he did it, his friends in the office could “score” how they took the message.

The unusual game is detailed below in the “whistleblower” email someone sent to a couple of Goldman guys last year to alert them of the Rimer’s behaviour.

The whistleblower, who used to work at Goldman until he was fired by Rimer, explains that he’s sat uncomfortably on the knowledge of Rimer’s firing method for years and decided finally to turn it over to someone who might actually want to do something about it.

He adds that he doesn’t like Rimer, and that he, himself, was fired by Rimer, who “tried it on him,” and of course, we have no idea if the claim is valid so, take the message with a grain of salt.

But as far as we know, the email was sent about a year ago and Rimer is still there, so apparently nothing has been done. If Goldman upper management knew about Rimer’s methods, and didn’t stop him – it sure says something about the culture there, (at least in Texas).

(If you were in his office or know Rimer, give us a call or email us.)

Here’s the email the whistleblower supposedly sent to two guys at Goldman. We’ve blacked out any names that the tipster asked us to.

We emailed Mr. Rimer. He hasn’t been answered yet. A rep for Goldman Sachs says the firm declines to comment.

From: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Date: Sat, Sep 12, 2009 at 10:34 AM

Subject: Hi Tucker–a brief message

To: [email protected]

Cc: [email protected]

Tucker, I hope that you and yours are well. I really hope that you take a minute to read this. [GS Dallas Office Manager Kirk] Rimer isn’t a good guy. You may already know that he tried to work a deal to replace Kerry XXXXXXXXX in the big Dallas group that recently left, but it didn’t work out. But when I was there, he would intentionally seat people that he was about to fire facing out of the window of his office while he did it, so that his friends (Charlie, XXXXXX, etc?) could score how they took the message. I heard about it from Kerry and David XXXXXXXXXXXX just weeks before he tried it on me. So he did it to David XXXXXX, Lauren, Zane, (last names?) and who knows who else. What kind of a guy would do that? And what kind of trusted agent of GS? I was there in 2000 when Rimer won some GS humanitarian award, so I know how highly regarded he was, and maybe still is, by the firm. But he is what I would call a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I think that you are a good guy, and this message is well intended. There are good reasons to have a pit bull working for you, but on Rimer, due to his other weaknesses, I think you missed . I spoke to Scott XXXXXX several times regarding my concerns about Rimer, and he raised career concerns for me if I were to come forward, but I didn’t send this email earlier mostly due to the lack of credibility that I thought that it would receive. I also wasn’t sure whether you and others would consider Rimer’s actions to be important, either of themselves or as indicators of character flaws. But the matter has nagged me for years now, so I turn it over to you. I’m sorry that I let you and the firm down by drinking too much when I was there. It was never stated, but there was no other good reason for me to get whacked, other than that I didn’t like Rimer and he didn’t like me. I’ve lost 50 lbs since then, and I’m back into serious triathlon and marathon training mode. Physical fitness and the rest of fitness seem to be highly correlated with me. And I don’t drink, of course. Sincerely, XXXXXX XXXXXXX XXX-XXX-XXXX

