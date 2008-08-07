Kirk Kerkorian To Testify In Second Pellicano Trial

LA private investigator Anthony Pellicano’s first trial–for wire-tapping–was star-studded (Mike Ovitz, Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane). The second one, regarding the use of his services by Kirk Kerkorian’s lawyer Terry Christensen in Kerkorian’s 2002 divorce case, has been a snooze. But now Kerkorian himself will save the day by taking the stand:





Deadline Hollywood Daily: The bigtime billionaire and two-time owner of MGM/UA will take the witness stand. So announced the defence team for bigtime entertainment attorney Terry Christensen today. Kirk Kerkorian was Christensen’s longtime client whose 2002 child custody and support case got the lawyer in all this legal hot water in the first place. Christensen, who’s on trial with convicted Hollywood P.I. Anthony Pellicano, is the managing partner of Christensen, Glaser, Fink, Jacobs, Weil & Shapiro, where his defence attorney Patty Glaser is also a partner. The trial is in its 3rd week.

For more about today’s court proceedings, click here.

